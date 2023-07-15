Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

