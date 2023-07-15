Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,950 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.51 and a fifty-two week high of $205.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.