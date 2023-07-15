Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

