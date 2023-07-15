Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.