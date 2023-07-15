Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

