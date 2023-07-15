Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $39,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.