Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $379.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.56. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $382.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

