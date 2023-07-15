Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

PSX stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

