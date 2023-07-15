L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 373,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

