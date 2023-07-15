Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.