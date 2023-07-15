CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.