Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Bunge by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.