Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

