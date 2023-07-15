River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

