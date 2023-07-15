The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 304.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter worth $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $132,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Price Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,460 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

