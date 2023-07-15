Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,326 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

