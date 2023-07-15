Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

