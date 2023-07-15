Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,360,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 396,134 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 994,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

