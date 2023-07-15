DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 494,202 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 217,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 82,078 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

