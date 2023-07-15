DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $7.55 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 127,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

