Oak Thistle LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Hayward stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

