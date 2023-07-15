Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 6,686 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.