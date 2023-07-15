Ballentine Partners LLC Has $671,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

