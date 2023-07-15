Ballentine Partners LLC Has $622,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

INGR stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,723. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

