Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.