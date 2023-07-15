Ballentine Partners LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

