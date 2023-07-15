Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

