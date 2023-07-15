Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 149 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,331.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,326.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,443.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

