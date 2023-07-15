Strs Ohio Purchases 933 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

