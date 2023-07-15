Lincoln Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

