FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

