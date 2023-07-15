ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,120,245 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

