CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

