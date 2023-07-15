Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

NYSE V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

