Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.04. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $244.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

