1,105 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $241.26 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average is $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

