Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

