Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.