FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

FMC stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

