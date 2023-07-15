Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.29.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $498.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

