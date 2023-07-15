Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $540.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.29.
Cintas Stock Performance
CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.22 and its 200 day moving average is $457.65. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $498.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
