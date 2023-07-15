Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.