The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 1.8 %

Progressive stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

