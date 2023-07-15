Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

