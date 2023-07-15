Strs Ohio Acquires 447 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.