Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

