Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $125,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $78.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

