First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $617,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average is $227.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

