Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $891.69 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,381,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $891,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

