Parallel Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

